"What excites me most is AI - what worries me most is AI"

Certainly, costs have surged significantly over the years due to various factors. One pivotal factor is catering to multiple platforms. Initially, we tailored content mainly for desktop, but now we must address mobile, AMP, PWA, Android, and iOS separately, leading to custom products for each platform. This diversification heightened expenses. Additionally, as we expanded content variety, reliance on our print resources diminished, requiring more teams and resources solely for online content creation. This impacted technology, product development, and content expenses. Simultaneously, the evolving trend of content multiplication has strained CPM growth. While Indian language content grew exponentially, advertising failed to match this rate, pressuring yields. Consequently, efforts to counter this involved increasing ground-level staff, but this didn't necessarily translate into proportional cost efficiency, thereby further affecting overall costs.