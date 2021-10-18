What Is a Media Company?

The post-pandemic era will begin, possibly, in 2023. It is estimated that only by then will everyone—kids, grown-ups—be vaccinated. It is only when schools and shooting schedules resume, when we go back to work full-time, walk into theatres without fear or meet again for coffee can the rebuilding begin. Till then, we will continue to lead these half-lives, staring at some screen or the other—working, studying, attending a prayer meeting, gaming, watching a film or a video, listening to a song or reading. That is the second point going into the future.