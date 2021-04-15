What is MX TakaTak trying to get out of the association with seven IPL teams?

"Currently, we have taken the call to go slow on monetisation," informs Parikh. However, MX TakaTak continues to get brand campaigns or ‘hashtag challenges’ (as they’re popularly known as) through which the brands target engagement. In-feed advertising, live-streaming monetisation, social commerce are the few other tools through which TakaTak intends to rake in the moolah. "In the last couple of quarters," the platform will open up its inventory, informs Parikh.