What's the secret behind KBC's magical run all these years?

During the show Shweta asked her father how he felt on the completion of 1000 episodes. An overwhelmed Bachchan with tears in his eyes shared how he came to be a part of this show. Speaking of his unfortunate circumstances back in the 2000s when he had no film offers, he said when the show was offered to him he wanted to see the shoot of the original ‘Who wants to be a Millionaire?’. It was after he watched the shoot in London that he agreed to do the show on the condition that the channel (Star TV) creates the Indian version on the same scale. The rest, as they say, is history.