Wheel of Fortune India lines up sponsors ahead of Sony TV launch

Sony Pictures Networks India has announced brand partnerships for the Indian edition of Wheel of Fortune, which will air on Sony Entertainment Television. The sponsors include Maruti Suzuki and Maaza as co-presenting partners, Pidilite (Roff), Philips Home Appliances, StockGro and Denver Perfumes as co-powered partners, and State Bank of India as a special partner.
The Indian edition of the global television game show will be hosted by Akshay Kumar. The format combines gameplay, audience interaction and studio-based entertainment, and is being positioned as a mass-market property for television and digital audiences.
Commenting on the partnerships, Akshay Agrawal, head - Linear Ad Sales, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), said: “At Sony Pictures Networks India, we are thrilled to bring the world’s most successful television game show, Wheel of Fortune to Indian audiences and advertisers. Globally, the format has consistently delivered exceptional brand values, and we are delighted to announce our sponsors on Sony Entertainment Television. We have designed the show as an integrated platform where brands can be naturally woven into the content which helps in driving deeper engagement and stronger brand recall. Our goal is to ensure a seamless experience for both advertisers and viewers. With Akshay Kumar, as the host, Wheel of Fortune is set to become a landmark franchise in the Indian television for both linear and digital.”
Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said: “We are delighted to partner with Sony Entertainment Television for the Indian edition of Wheel of Fortune, a globally iconic entertainment format that has captivated audiences for decades. Driven by a customer-centric approach, Maruti Suzuki has always believed in creating joyful journeys for consumers, be it with products or family entertainment through lifestyle associations that reach multi-generational audiences.”
Pooja Baid, chief marketing officer, Versuni India, said: “Wheel of Fortune is a format which naturally brings families together, and that’s a space where Philips has always belonged. We are excited to partner with Sony Entertainment Television for this marquee property, as it brings global-scale entertainment to India, driven by star power and engaging gameplay. As a brand present in millions of Indian homes, this partnership allows us to show up in a culturally meaningful way, beyond just products, helping us deepen our connection with consumers during everyday, real-life viewing occasions.”
Ajay Lakhotia, founder & chief executive officer, StockGro, said: “StockGro’s partnership with Wheel of Fortune India reflects our belief that real wealth gets created by making the right investment choices. The show’s emphasis on quick thinking and recognising opportunities mirrors how investing actually works. At StockGro, our goal is to help people move from guesswork to conviction in the stock market and this partnership lets us share that message in a fun and meaningful way.”
Sandeep Tanwani, chief marketing officer, Pidilite Industries, said: “Roff is India’s trusted and pioneering tile-fixing brand. Carrying that pioneering spirit forward, we are proud to associate with the very first India season of the internationally acclaimed game show, Wheel of Fortune. This partnership, along with a prominent role in the show, provides a powerful platform to connect with diverse audiences nationwide - driving stronger brand visibility and resonance in a high-impact entertainment environment. We look forward to being part of this exciting journey with Sony Entertainment Television.”
Saurabh Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer, Hamilton Sciences (Denver Perfumes), said: “Wheel of Fortune is a format known for its credibility and strong connection with audiences - values that align closely with Denver’s journey as a brand. We are pleased to partner with Sony Entertainment Television on this marquee property, which continues to engage viewers across age groups and markets. This collaboration gives Denver Perfumes a relevant platform to be part of everyday entertainment, strengthen brand visibility, and build meaningful connections with households nationwide, while staying true to our focus on confidence and modern masculinity.”
The Indian edition of Wheel of Fortune will air on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.