When Cordelia Cruises sailed past Aryan Khan’s bail headline in TOI

An ad for the cruise liner, underwater after NCB raided it, appeared in the newspaper the day after Khan received bail and the news was on the front page.
An ‘oopsie’ media buying moment or not but to see an ad for Cordelia Cruises in the Mumbai edition of The Times of India (TOI) on the day after Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha received bail was quite the spot.
All three were arrested allegedly from the ship after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided it.
‘Make India’s Best Kept Secret Your #PerfectHoliday. Sail away to Lakshadweep with Cordelia Cruises’ read the ad’s caption on page seven.
The front page of TOI read ‘Aryan gets bail after 25 days in jail, SRK has tears in eyes’.
It’s amusing to see the ad appear at such an opportune time and gain more eyeballs because of the headline on the front page. Now, imagine if it was a full-blown front page ad before the editorial stories started.
On 3 October 2020, Cordelia Cruises issued a statement distancing itself from the entire incident.