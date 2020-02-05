Who watches gamers in action - and why?

Setting the context to the discussion, Raghavan picked the mic first to speak about the game streaming industry in India, how it is developing and what it means to YouTube. He mentioned that as a brand, the team started focusing on gaming as a vertical a couple of years ago. “At YouTube, most of our time is focused on what will become big in time. Gaming came to our attention a couple of years ago.” He shared that comedians like Sapan Verma at YouTube are categorised as the class of 2014, whereas gamers like Ajey Nagar are classified as the class of 2017. “In that sense, 2020 is going to be the year of gaming. This means a lot of people creating gaming content and a lot of people consuming it too. This also means a whole lot of advertisers trying to figure out how to engage with this community.”