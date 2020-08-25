Why Arun Jaitley felt that an ad cap on TV channels was a terrible idea

However, there was more acceptance, than resistance, to what he was saying. Former Prasar Bharati CEO, Jawhar Sircar who had Jaitley as his minister, wrote, "I would rate him as a true liberal who had friends in every party." This is not only true in politics but also in the media fraternity. Back then, along with MIB, Jaitley had Finance and Corporate Affairs ministry in his portfolio and he spoke about the business too.