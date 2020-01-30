Why does Living Foodz mark its presence at Sula Fest every year?

Lifestyle is a niche segment in India and is known as a perception driver. Nair believes ratings alone do not define the effectiveness of the channels in this segment. While in advertising initiatives on television, print or digital, the numbers would define the reach and thus the effectivity for associations like the one with Sula Fest, he feels it is the "impact" that is critical. "For the days during the festival, be a part of the consumer's life. That would make you memorable and if that is done, it is certain that they will sample," Nair opines.