Will theatres in Maharashtra finally unlock Indian Cinema's road to recovery?

The Maharashtra government is yet to roll out the standard operating procedures that the theatres will have to follow once they reopen. Reports suggest a 50 per cent cap might get imposed to start with. There are rumours that only fully vaccinated patrons can enter the halls. Thackeray announced halls will open after meeting producers, owners of film chains and heads of association. The representatives tabled a report to the chief minister claiming that the industry has lost around Rs 4,800 crore since March 2020. About 441 films were released during the year 2020, as compared to 1,833 releases in 2019. Consequently, the filmed entertainment segment saw an 80 per cent decline across domestic and international theatrical revenues.