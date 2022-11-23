WION and Carnegie India announce broadcast partnership

The 2022 Global Technology Summit will be held from November 29 - December 01, 2022, in a hybrid manner.
The international news network WION and Carnegie have announced a broadcast partnership for the 2022 Global Technology Summit. The Global Technology Summit is Carnegie India's annual flagship event, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. It is also supported by the Government of Karnataka.
As a broadcast partner, WION will cover crucial discussions on geopolitics and technology policy throughout the three-day event.
"We at WION have always believed that media and technology are force multipliers, and the partnership with Carnegie India is a natural extension of our network's effort as a thought leader to drive dialogue and debate as the world strives for solutions," said Madhu Soman, WION's Chief Business Officer.
Vikram Chandra, founder of Editorji Technologies, will moderate a discussion on behalf of WION, on the theme "Local Content: Instrument of India’s Soft Power Globally" on December 1, 2022. The collaboration comes against the backdrop of India taking over the G-20 presidency this year.
Speaking of the partnership Chandra said, “We have been seeing the most dramatic global transformation on the back of technology. It is great to see India now at the cutting edge of many of the changes. This should now include an effort to combine content and technology to effectively project soft power.”
"We're delighted to be partnering with WION for the 7th iteration of the Global Technology Summit. This partnership will expand the reach of critical conversations around technology policy to a global audience," says Shruti Sharma, senior convener of the Global Technology Summit.
The 2022 Global Technology Summit will be held from November 29 - December 01, 2022, in a hybrid manner. WION will air the best of the Global Technology Summit throughout the event across all its digital and linear platforms.