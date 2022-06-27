Wion to launch new docu-series ‘Inside Xi’s China’ - The Great Game Plan

The 10-episode series will highlight the struggles and global aspirations of Modern China.
WION, India’s international news channel is scheduled to launch its first-of-its-kind ten-episode documentary series ‘ Inside Xi’s China’ which charts the rise of China as a Global Superpower. Each of the 30-minute episodes will not only highlight the struggles of the country, but is also a visual journey of the global aspirations, its flourishing economy, lifestyle changes of its population, the world’s perception of China, etc. The teaser of the upcoming docu-series is LIVE on Youtube.
Wion’s ‘Inside Xi’s China’, will be accessible, on linear as well as digital platforms, on Indian and Global feeds. Each of the episodes is written keeping in mind the dictatorship pattern and the historic relevance of ‘The People’s Republic of China’ and aims to become a reliable source of facts. The docu-series is being promoted across its electronics channel, print, social and digital platforms.
As WION is well-known for its in-depth analysis of global issues, this docu-series will not only highlight the global aspirations but will allow viewers to experience the journey of China from the times of Mao Zedong to China in modern terms. This well-researched approach will boost the curiosity amongst trade unions, potential stakeholders as well as viewers spread across globe.
Speaking of the launch of this unique documentary series with a fact-led approach, Sudhir Chaudhary, CEO & Editor in Chief of WION, says, "Wion has been neutral and non-biased towards the reportage of politics and other relevant news across the globe. As our audience look up to us as a trustworthy news source partner, we aim to present the facts of China’s struggle and economic success through a visual series that could cater to all age groups. “
“The news consumption and communication patterns have been evolving with time. We, at WION strongly believe that facts can be presented by adopting a new innovative approach, which can further be an eye-opener to the end consumers. This visual journey divided into 10 episodes will help in ensuring the right information reaches a wider range of audiences who are unaware of the reality of China,” highlighted Palki Sharma Upadhyay, managing editor, WION news.