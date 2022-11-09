WION’s ‘Today Tonight’ show now in its new avatar; rebranded as 'The Pulse'

WION’s The Pulse (formerly Today Tonight) will continue to air at 10 pm.
WION – India’s first and only international news channel, rebranded its flagship news show ‘Today Tonight’ as ‘The Pulse’, to report the on-ground reality for a globalized united world, offering unfiltered news of incidents on the hour, by the hour.
The Pulse is a critical part of WION’s primetime band which has the likes of WION Fine print as well as Gravitas. Formerly known as ‘Today Tonight’ - WION’s revamped show ‘The Pulse’, catches the pulse of the world at 10 pm IST and 4:30 PM GMT every day. The brand revealed the fresh look of its new brand logo via social media platforms and With this revamp, WION is poised to present a global overview of current affairs, politics, and ground reality of the world, through a strategized approach that includes gripping visuals, timely reporting, fast-paced news and strong content backed by research and investigation.
Commenting on the smart show rebranding transition, Madhu Soman, chief business officer, WION, said, “WION acknowledges the fact that netizens/ viewers are tired of biased reportage. The new avatar of WION’s ‘The Pulse’ is a clutter-breaking show without any noise and highlights stories beyond the buzz. Renaming the show marks the beginning of unmasking the reality through content that is relevant, global, relevant, and impactful for viewers across different geographies.”
WION -The World is One News, examines global issues with in-depth analysis and its YouTube channel has successfully been subscribed by over 7 million viewers. The channel consistently remains way ahead of many Indian English News channels such as India Today, NDTV, and Times Now in terms of monthly viewership on digital.