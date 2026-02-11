Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 to stream live on Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV

Sony Sports Network, part of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), is set to showcase the next chapter in the journey of the Indian women’s squad, as it prepares for the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Scheduled from February 13 - 22, the tournament will showcase some of the most promising women’s teams in Asian cricket.

For the first time, viewers in India will be able to watch the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars matches in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The language feeds will be available on all matches scheduled for February 13, February 15, February 17, the semi-finals and the final.

All eyes will be on the much-anticipated match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, scheduled for February 15.

At the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Star 2026, fans will get to see players like Radha Yadav (Captain, India A), Esha Oza (Captain, UAE), Anushka Sanjeewani (Captain, Sri Lanka A), Fahima Khatun (Captain, Bangladesh A), Natthakan Chantham (Thailand), and Rubina Chettri (Nepal) in action on the field.

Yadav brings valuable leadership experience, having been a consistent performer in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Her experience and all-round skills will be crucial as Team India fields a young and promising squad for the tournament.

The Indian squad also features Anushka Sharma, who is set to make her debut at the tournament for the nation. The batting all-rounder has impressed through domestic cricket and recent performances in the WPL, earning her maiden national call-up.

Strengthening the squad with her all-round capabilities and sharp match awareness will be Humairaa Kaazi, a seasoned domestic player who brings balance to the middle order along with valuable contributions with the ball. Additionally, Vrinda Dinesh will bolster the batting unit with her consistent performance in domestic leagues, showcasing the technique and temperament of a reliable run-getter in India’s domestic cricket circuit.

Audiences will also be eager to watch Minnu Mani, an all-rounder, whose rise through the ranks has been marked by impactful domestic outings, and is now regarded as a key asset in the T20 format due to her ability to contribute effectively across batting and bowling.