WPL 2025 to be held from February 7 to March 2: BCCI

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to be held between February 7 and March 2, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla has revealed.

Shukla announced that WPL 2025 will be hosted across four venues: Baroda, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Lucknow. The exact number of games at each venue remains undecided, as the WPL schedule for the season is yet to be released.

This arrangement ensures that four of the five WPL teams will have the advantage of playing in front of their home crowd, while the two-time finalists, Delhi Capitals, will play all their matches at away venues. The exact distribution of matches across the venues is yet to be determined.

The inaugural season, held in March 2023, featured five franchises and the matches were hosted in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The second season, held from February 23–March 17, 2024 was played in Bengaluru and Delhi.

In January 2023, Viacom18 secured the media rights for the tournament's TV and digital broadcasts under a five-year contract valued at Rs 951 crore. With 22 matches per season across the first three years, the per-match value is Rs 7.09 crore. There could be a possible increase to 34 matches from 2026 when the BCCI, based on the performance of the women's IPL, could look at adding a sixth franchise.

