WPL onboards four new sponsors for 2026-27 seasons; deal brings in Rs 48 crore

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the onboarding of new commercial partners for the upcoming editions of the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL). The new agreements, collectively valued at Rs 48 crore, will cover the 2026 and 2027 seasons and further strengthen the commercial ecosystem of the world’s biggest women’s cricket league.
For the next two seasons, ChatGPT and Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water join the WPL as Premier Partners, marking one of the most significant commercial expansions and reflecting a powerful endorsement of the league’s remarkable surge in popularity and strong appeal among leading global and Indian brands..
Strengthening a trusted partnership since the inaugural season, CEAT continues its association as the Strategic Time-Out Partner, while Bisleri joins the league as the Beverage Partner.
With these additions, the TATA WPL’s commercial lineup is as follows:
Existing Partners
Title Partner: TATA Group
Premier Partners: Sintex, Herbalife
Strategic Time-Out Partner: CEAT (renewed)
New Partners (2026–27)
Premier Partners: ChatGPT, Kingfisher
Beverage Partner: Bisleri
Mithun Manhas, President, BCCI, said, "The WPL has emerged as one of the most impactful sporting properties globally, and the confidence shown by leading international and Indian brands is a strong endorsement of its remarkable growth. The retention and onboarding of our new partners reinforces the league’s modern, progressive vision and its expanding commercial appeal. We look forward to working closely with all our partners to elevate the WPL to even greater heights in the coming seasons.”
Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said, “The league is built on a vision of excellence, opportunity, and world-class sports entertainment. Our new partners bring exceptional value and diverse strengths to this ecosystem. From global leaders in AI, manufacturing and beverages to trusted Indian consumer brands, this partnership mix will play a critical role in shaping the fan experience and supporting the growth of women’s cricket.”
Jayesh George, Chairperson, WPL, said, “The WPL continues to redefine what women’s sport can achieve, both on and off the field. The addition of esteemed partners such as ChatGPT, Kingfisher and Bisleri brings immense value to our ecosystem and reflects the league’s strong connection with a new generation of fans. The renewal of CEAT as the Time-Out partner is a testament of the value the WPL has extended to the commercial partners. These collaborations will play a pivotal role in driving the long-term growth of women’s cricket.”