WPP acquires leading communications agency JeffreyGroup

JeffreyGroup will join the Hill+Knowlton Strategies international network and will create the largest global communications agency presence in Latin America, doubling Hill+Knowlton Strategies’ footprint in the region. Headquartered in Miami, with 330 people across offices in Mexico City, Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Buenos Aires, JeffreyGroup has been a powerhouse in Latin America for nearly three decades.

The agency specialises in developing innovative, award-winning brand and corporate communications programmes and public affairs strategies for clients across a broad range of industries, including Amazon, American Airlines, AstraZeneca, Bacardí, Bayer, BlackRock, Johnson & Johnson, Marriott International, Salesforce, TikTok, and Walt Disney World Resorts. JeffreyGroup also recently earned more nominations than any other agency in PRovoke Media’s upcoming 2022 Latin America SABRE Awards.