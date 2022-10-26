WPP India revenue up 10.7% in Q3 FY23

The different international locations blanketed in the top 5 markets for WPP are: USA (+4.5%), UK (+4.2%), Germany (-8.7%, +3.3% apart from the affect of Covid-related contract in prior year), China -9.0%.

The different primary increase markets for WPP have been Brazil +19.7%, and Canada +7.7%.

Overall, WPP stated income of £ 3,573 million in Q3 of FY23. The income much less pass-through fee stands at £ 2,986 million.