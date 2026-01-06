WPP launches Agent Hub on WPP Open

WPP has announced the launch of Agent Hub on its AI platform for marketing, WPP Open. Designed to harness and scale WPP’s collective intelligence, this internal app store acts as a central library, democratising WPP’s world-class expertise by codifying decades of proprietary data, strategic capabilities and deep institutional best practice into advanced AI agents.

Agent Hub launches with a curated set of ‘Super Agents’, instantly arming clients and the company’s 100,000 global workforce with WPP-verified approaches to deliver superior work across any brief. The initial agents include:

The Brand Analytics Agent: provides on-demand access to approximately 30 years of WPP’s proprietary Brand Asset Valuator data, the world’s largest and longest-running study of brand equity, to inform brand strategy and creative development.

The Behavioural Science Agent: emulates the thought process of a behavioural scientist, applying proven frameworks from Ogilvy’s award-winning practice to help teams understand human behaviour and motivation more deeply and create truly actionable client strategies.

The Analogies Agent: acting as a strategic muse, this agent finds inspiration and parallel situations from different industries, fostering cross-sectoral thinking and unprecedented innovation to solve complex client challenges.

Creative Brain: a world-class ideation sparring partner, channelling 150 years of WPP creative intelligence for non-obvious connections and lateral leaps.

Agent Hub builds on WPP’s bottom-up approach to innovation. Using no-code tools, its agencies and teams have already built thousands of bespoke AI agents to enhance personal productivity and creativity since WPP Open’s launch.

“Agent Hub is how we deliver WPP excellence at scale for our clients. This is about human brilliance, amplified by AI, enabling us to offer clients commercial models based on business outcomes, not simply time and materials. Every agent in our Hub is human-driven, encoding the decades of insight, judgement and expertise of our people to solve real client problems. We're supercharging the very best of WPP, ensuring that every strategy is built on a foundation of our collective intelligence.” said Stephan Pretorius, chief technology officer, WPP.

WPP Open already has over 75,000 users across the company and over 90% of client-facing staff and has been adopted by key clients including The Coca-cola Company and Nestlé. Crucially, existing WPP Open clients will automatically gain immediate access to these advanced agents, benefiting instantly from the added value and capabilities of Agent Hub. Beyond the catalogue, WPP is also actively collaborating with clients eager to co-create and train customised agents using their unique proprietary data and brand guidelines.

Elav Horwitz, chief innovation officer, WPP, added: “Our approach to AI is an open canvas, not a black box. WPP Open’s Agent Hub is how we harness our people’s creative energy, curating the very best ideas and making them available to everyone. It’s innovation, democratised.”