WPP Media unveils ‘Open Intelligence’

WPP Media has announced the launch of ‘Open Intelligence,’ its next-generation data solution and the advertising industry's first ‘Large Marketing Model’ (LMM). This platform is designed to leverage predictive intelligence to significantly improve marketing performance and drive stronger business results in the age of Artificial Intelligence.

At its core, Open Intelligence introduces a new approach to using AI for business growth. It is built upon a varied collection of audience, behavioral, and event data from across WPP's global network of over 350 partners in more than 75 markets. This model continuously learns from trillions of data signals, enabling brands to effectively reach up to 5 billion adults globally with enhanced relevance, speed, and precision.

How the Large Marketing Model Works:

Open Intelligence serves as WPP Media's foundational LMM, representing a new category of intelligence specifically tailored for marketing. Unlike Large Language Models (LLMs) that process human language, the LMM is trained to understand and predict audience behavior and marketing performance. It achieves this by analysing patterns derived from real-time data on how people interact with content, brands, platforms, and products.

This foundational intelligence allows WPP Media to create custom models for its clients, each enhanced with the client's own data and fine-tuned to their specific business goals. These models help clients continuously optimise audience segmentation, develop creative content, and activate media campaigns to maximise their return on investment (ROI) and real-world outcomes.

The system then uses platform-specific activation models to translate audience and performance signals into data patterns and targeting rules across a partner's entire footprint. A key feature is its 'privacy-by-default' methodology, which enables activation at scale across both direct and programmatic advertising without losing data signals or relying on a single identifier, ensuring data privacy and interoperability across major ad technologies.

Benefits for Marketers and Full Integration:

Clients utilising Open Intelligence will be able to:

Train custom models based on their unique data and objectives.

Continuously optimise audience segmentation, creative development, and media buying.

Generate predictive signals from customer data, enriched with global media and retail intelligence.

Make faster, smarter marketing decisions to improve ROI and reduce wasted spending.

Deliver personalised campaigns globally, reaching 5 billion people with full regulatory compliance.

Open Intelligence is fully integrated within WPP Open, the company's AI-enabled marketing platform. This integration enhances WPP's end-to-end workflow.

Open Intelligence is launched in partnership with various data, technology, and media platforms. This includes technology partners like FreeWheel, Google, and Microsoft Advertising; data and measurement partners such as Adelaide, Adstra, Circana, Experian, and Lumen Research; and digital platform partners Meta, Snap Inc., and TikTok, all collaborating to enhance the platform's speed, performance, and global reach.

Open Intelligence will be rolled out to clients in phases throughout 2025, with continuous expansion of capabilities and partner integrations planned.