WWM suspends print edition of Femina, Filmfare... will follow "digital-first publishing"

Worldwide Media makes April edition of Filmfare, Grazia India, Femina, Lonely Planet Magazine India, and GoodHomes available for free.
Deepak Lamba, CEO of Worldwide Media, said in a press statement:
In the light of the coronavirus pandemic and its alarming consequences, we at the Worldwide Media have taken a decision to suspend the print content production of our much-revered publications – Filmfare, Grazia India, Femina, Lonely Planet Magazine India, GoodHomes and Hello!. In consideration of the current lockdown, safety of our team and vendors across the country and the unprecedented disruptions caused in the supply chain, we will follow a digital-first-publishing schedule for our content, until further notice.
We have always been committed to present our readers with distinctive, exclusive, and engaging content and we will continue to do so, in these difficult times as well. Following that, the April e-issue of Filmfare, Grazia India, Femina, Lonely Planet Magazine India and GoodHomes will be available at free-of-cost for everyone. All the e-magazines will be available for both subscribers and non-subscribers on the respective websites along with our social media handles. Adding on, our subscribers will also have an additional month of free subscription to all the five magazines.
We would like to urge everyone to do their bit and stay home in ensuring the safety and security of everyone, and of the society at large.