XNetwork & 7SIS Media join hands to launch KnightOwl Media

One of its kind a talent management & influencer marketing company uplifting diverse pool of talent.
A leading gaming talent and influencer organisation 'XNetwork' and regional talent/influencer management organisation ‘7Sis Media’ have collaborated and formed a new company 'KnightOwl Media’. KnightOwl Media is a results-driven, influencer marketing and talent management company managing top YouTube influencers across India. It further elevates organisations and businesses to evolve and scale up their brand through engaging content.
XNetwork is a market leader in gaming Influencer talent management, whereas 7Sis is working towards uplifting the content creators of North East India. Bringing together a pool of talents, KnightOwl Media unites fresh ideas, talent and stories to bring out measurable solutions for the next generation of internet creators.
Influencer marketing is no longer just about the number of followers or subscribers. It's about creating meaningful relationships with your fans through authenticity, transparency, and trust. It's about building credibility by being yourself while also delivering compelling content that meets their needs as consumers and viewers. With this core philosophy in mind KnightOwl aims to create clutter- breaking campaigns with industry leaders in the gaming, lifestyle and entertainment sector.
The purpose of launching the new company is to develop an agency that stands out amongst other agencies offering a more exclusive and diverse talent with a significant focus on result-driven brand campaigns. The new-age platform already has on-board 30+ influencers with a total fan base of above 200 Million.
Amlanjyoti Khanikar, co-founder, KnightOwl Media, "To create engaging experiences, brands need to work with talent agencies who will help them find talent and vice-versa. We saw a huge gap in the Indian market for a planned approach towards influencer marketing, as there is an exponential increase in the number of content creators and influencers. By forming this company, we aim to close the gap between Indian brands and influencers and execute never-seen like before brand collaborations for our partners.”
KnightOwl Media will accelerate powerful campaigns for the brand, bring ideas to life, and work with several leading industry giants in the gaming, entertainment and lifestyle space through this platform. XNetwork manages renowned Indian creators, such as Lokesh Gamer, AS Gaming, RaiStar, Gyan Gaming, and ADITECH123.
Speaking about the KnightOwl formation, XNetwork, co-founder, Dheeraj Jorwal said, "In India, many budding internet creators spread across even the remote parts of the country. However, the lack of guidance and effective marketing strategies prevent them from reaching their audiences. As a result, the already successful companies cannot grow at the pace they want due to a lack of resources and workforce. This is where we come in; we aim to aid our clients to create their own content and promote it effectively to reach a wider audience."
7Sis Media is entirely driven towards uplifting the creators of North-East India and has collaborated with influencers like TheUK07Rider, Dimpu Baruah, I Love Travel and Food and Harpal Saikia.
Sahil Hussain, co-founder 7Sis Media, "India has a diverse pool of Influencers from various demographics, which need effective talent management and representation. Moreover, we have grown to understand the dynamics of the Indian Gaming Industry over the years. With the launch of KnightOwl, we aim to impart creative ideas, strategic marketing strategies and guidance to influencers on what's best for their growth and brand collaboration. Furthermore, as we move forward in the new digital age, we will continue stirring effective and relatable campaigns and collaborations for influencers and brands."