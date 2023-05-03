Yamaha gears up with Viacom18 for MotoGP Presentation in India

Yamaha will be the co-presenting sponsor of the 2023 season and will be integrated into live and non-live coverage of the highest level of motorcycle racing in the world. The brand’s entry into sponsoring MotoGP presentation in India is seamless as it also has a celebrated presence in the racing circuit with multiple team championships to their name and several individual champions coming out of its stable including the legendary Valentino Rossi. Also, Fabio Quartararo, the current Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider is having a magnificent run with the team after having won the 2021 MotoGP World Championship and finishing the 2022 season as a Vice-Champion.