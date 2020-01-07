YouTube announces a policy overhaul to protect kids’ privacy

What is made for kids content?

According to the FTC, a video is made for kids if it is intended for kids, taking into consideration a variety of factors. These factors include the subject matter of the video, whether the video has an emphasis on kids characters, themes, toys or games, and more.To help identify made for kids content, in November YouTube introduced a new audience setting in YouTube Studio to help creators indicate whether or not their content is made for kids. Creators know their content best, and should set the designation themselves. YouTube will also use machine learning to help identify this content, and creators can update a designation made by the systems if they believe it is incorrect.