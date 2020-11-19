YouTube introduces audio ads on the video streaming platform

Google notes its in its blog post that while a brand prepares audio ad campaigns, it should keep in mind that audio should play the leading role. "Think: If I close my eyes, I can still clearly understand what this ad is about. Be clear and specific with your message and pick a friendly, authentic voice to deliver it. If you aren’t sure what creative to use, you can use Video experiments to run a test and get results quickly and at no extra cost," reads the post.