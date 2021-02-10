YouTube, Ludo King, and WhatsApp are the most trusted brands among kids: Ormax Brand Trust Survey

Hungama, SAB TV, Cartoon Network, and Nick took the top honours among the TV channels.
YouTube has emerged as the most-trusted brand among Indian kids, with a Brand Trust Score of 71 per cent says media consulting firm Ormax Media. Ludo King nabbed the second spot with 65 per cent and third came WhatsApp with 63 per cent. Online games Subway Surfers and Garena Free Fire completed the top five.
The rankings are part of the consulting firm’s report titled Ormax Brand Trust Survey 2021, which ranks media brands based on the trust they enjoy among Indian kids.
The survey was conducted during December 2020 and January 2021, among kids in the 6-14 yrs. age group across 10 cities in India, who scored 44 media brands, across television, digital, social media, gaming, streaming and film exhibition, on the trust factor that brand holds for them, said Ormax Media.
The top rank among TV channels belongs to the channel Hungama, which is followed by Hindi GEC SAB TV. Cartoon Network and Nick are the other two television brands in the top 10 list.
Commenting on the findings, Shailesh Kapoor, Founder & CEO, Ormax Media said: “This report is a decisive verdict on the growing resonance of digital media among urban Indian kids. A clean sweep of the top 5 positions by digital brands, ahead of legacy brands in the television space, would have been unthinkable even 2-3 years ago. Digital brands completely dominate the media landscape of older kids (10-14 yrs.) and boys, taking 8 and 7 of the top 10 positions respectively in these segments”.