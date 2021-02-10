YouTube, Ludo King, and WhatsApp are the most trusted brands among kids: Ormax Brand Trust Survey

Commenting on the findings, Shailesh Kapoor, Founder & CEO, Ormax Media said: “This report is a decisive verdict on the growing resonance of digital media among urban Indian kids. A clean sweep of the top 5 positions by digital brands, ahead of legacy brands in the television space, would have been unthinkable even 2-3 years ago. Digital brands completely dominate the media landscape of older kids (10-14 yrs.) and boys, taking 8 and 7 of the top 10 positions respectively in these segments”.