YuppTV launches Bollywood Hungama on its FAST network platform

With the recent launch of FAST network platform, YuppTV has forayed into the developing network segment. Leveraging its new platform, it has availed Bollywood Hungama for viewers from across the globe. The platform has also partnered with major network providers to enable quality content through its FAST channels offering and currently offers more than 200 channels, while aiming to add 500 total channels within the next few months. At present, YuppTV offers more than 250 TV channels, 5000+ movies and 100+ TV shows in 14 languages for viewers.