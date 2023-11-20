YuppTV launches Bollywood Hungama on its FAST network platform

The FAST channel will now offer bollywood news and music to global audiences.
YuppTV, an internet-based TV and on-demand service provider for South Asian content, has announced plans to launch Bollywood Hungama globally through its FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) network platform. Bollywood Hungama is a bollywood news and entertainment website and this launch will feature news and gossip surrounding the world of Bollywood and the Indian entertainment business for the South Asian audience.
With the recent launch of FAST network platform, YuppTV has forayed into the developing network segment. Leveraging its new platform, it has availed Bollywood Hungama for viewers from across the globe. The platform has also partnered with major network providers to enable quality content through its FAST channels offering and currently offers more than 200 channels, while aiming to add 500 total channels within the next few months. At present, YuppTV offers more than 250 TV channels, 5000+ movies and 100+ TV shows in 14 languages for viewers.
Siddhartha Roy, CEO, Hungama Digital Media, remarked on the partnership, “The collaboration between Bollywood Hungama and YuppTV is poised to introduce a compelling and vibrant facet of entertainment to the South Asian audience. In the ever-evolving and dynamic media landscape of today, where smart TVs play an indispensable role in the viewing experience, we acknowledge the need for innovation within the FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) category.”
Commenting on the launch, Uday Reddy, founder and CEO, YuppTV said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of Bollywood Hungama on our FAST network platform, a segment that has grown exponentially. We are excited to provide our current user-base with original content from Bollywood Hungama, helping them keep up with the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT and television.”