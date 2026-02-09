Z announces Maruti Suzuki presents 24th Zee Cine Awards 2026

Z has announced the 24th edition of the Zee Cine Awards, to be held in Mumbai at the NSCI Dome. The upcoming edition will be presented by Maruti Suzuki and will continue the awards’ focus on audience participation through the theme ‘Yeh Pal Hai Fans Ka’.

The announcement was made at a press event in Mumbai and featured appearances by actors Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurana, along with composer Mithoon and singer Palak Muchhal. The event was designed as a fan-led experience, with audience interaction forming a central part of the announcement.

According to the network, the 2026 edition will extend across television, digital and on-ground platforms, with an emphasis on sustained engagement from the announcement phase through to the awards ceremony.

Laxmi Shetty head – Advertisement Revenue, Broadcast & Digital, ZEEL, said: “As Zee Cine Awards enters its 24th edition, it remains one of the most enduring celebrations of Hindi cinema. Its relevance today comes from ZEE’s omni-channel ecosystem across television, digital and social platforms, which reflects how audiences consume content. Long-standing partnerships with brands such as Maruti Suzuki, along with Hell Energy, Rajdhani Dal, L’Oréal Paris Glycolic Gloss, Cadbury Dairy Milk and Balaji Wafers, highlight this trust. Maruti Suzuki’s four-year association also reflects the depth of the collaboration, while audience-led initiatives continue to drive participation and engagement at scale.”

Ruchir Tiwari, chief cluster officer – Hindi & Marathi Movies, ZEEL, said: “Zee Cine Awards has always stood for credibility and scale, and with every edition, the endeavour is to raise the bar on what viewers experience on awards night. For 2026, audiences can expect a celebration that brings together cinema in its most spectacular form, through performances, moments, and storytelling that feel fresh, ambitious, and unlike anything seen before. The focus is on creating a night that surprises, delights, and stays with viewers long after the curtains come down.”

Kartik Mahadev, chief marketing officer, ZEE & ZEE5, said: “With FANtertainment and ‘Yeh Pal Hai Fans Ka’, we are celebrating how cinema truly lives, through moments that travel through culture. These are the scenes, entries, dialogues, and emotions that fans carry forward, reference, remix and relive. Fandom is created in these moments and it is audiences who give them meaning.”

Partho Banerjee, senior excutive officer - Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said: “Zee Cine Awards is one such platform which consistently reflects this voice and passion of audiences who make this celebration truly meaningful. Maruti Suzuki and ZEE, two brands deeply embedded in India’s cultural fabric, are celebrating this partnering for the fourth time. We are proud to present our latest offering to tap the new generation of customers in the SUV segment with Maruti Suzuki Victoris - the 'Indian Car of the Year 2026' which has 'Got It All'.

The response to Victoris has been nothing short of historic. I am thrilled to share that it has achieved 50,000 sales in just 5 months since launch—making it the fastest SUV in its segment to reach this milestone in Indian automotive history. Victoris, with its spirit of innovation and excellence, represents our pursuit to bring forth contemporary design, advanced technology, and a more aspirational mobility experience to our customers. With this, I kick-start the Zee Cine Awards 2026 and look forward to a memorable event.”

Unnikannan Gangadharan, director HELL ENERGY said: “As HELL Energy Drink completes 20 years globally, we are marking the milestone at the Zee Cine Awards 2026. What began in Hungary has grown into a brand present in over 60 countries, with India emerging as a key market driven by young consumers. We are also set to introduce HELL ZERO – White Peach Flavour, a zero-sugar variant, and present the Drink Viewers’ Choice Song of the Year, recognising the strong connection between fans and cinema.”

The Maruti Suzuki presents 24th Zee Cine Awards 2026 will take place at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on 28 February and 1 March.