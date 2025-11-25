Z forays into kids entertainment with KidZ

Leading Content and Technology powerhouse, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (‘Z’), has forayed in the kids entertainment genre, by launching KidZ on its digital platform Zee 5. KidZ will feature engaging content offerings that aim to educate and entertain the young and budding viewers.

With an aim to further enhance its content approach focused on family entertainment, the Company has partnered with leading content creators and aggregators from India and across the globe, to present entertaining, safe and educative content for children.

Through a dedicated profile on Zee 5 available across devices, KidZ viewers will have access

to 140+ titles in multiple languages, with new offerings slated to release every Friday. As part of its first phase of programming, KidZ will offer popular content like ‘Boonie Bears’, ‘Vir’, ‘Chacha Bhatija’ and ‘Inspector Chingum’ to drive engagement.

The Company is also leveraging its content creation capabilities to launch a premium slate of originals, starting from December 2025, that seamlessly blends storytelling and information with popular characters in a fun and engaging manner. A strong lineup of popular IPs will accompany the premium slate.

Commenting on the development, Chandan Khandelwal, Business Head – Kids Division, Zee 5 India & Global said, “With KidZ, we aim to build a unique destination for children that extends beyond screens and creates an immersive and entertaining experience. With a gamut of fresh originals lined up for the future, we have partnered with some of the leading names in kids content to build our offerings that aim to spark curiosity and deliver joy to the young viewers. At Zee 5, our aim is to offer a safe and enriching environment for children with content that enables learning and entertainment. Going forward, we remain committed to building KidZ as a trusted and premium destination for quality children’s programming.”

In line with the strategic initiatives for the future indicated to shareholders in an Investor Presentation in May 2025, the Company has recognized the untapped potential of kids entertainment as a value-accretive segment. With consumption across devices and platforms increasing amongst the younger viewers, the Company is strengthening its content offerings to address all consumer cohorts and build scale across the business.