Z rolls out pan-India Zee Short Film Contest for emerging filmmakers

Z has announced the launch of the Zee Short Film Contest, a pan-India initiative designed to identify and support emerging filmmaking talent. The contest will be conducted across seven languages: Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The initiative brings together a jury comprising Anurag Kashyap, Ravi Jadhav, Srijit Mukherji, Nag Ashwin, Samuthirakani, Lijo Jose Pellissery and Hemanth Rao. The filmmakers will mentor and evaluate shortlisted entries.

According to the company, the contest is positioned as an open platform for aspiring storytellers to present short films and gain industry visibility. Selected participants will receive recognition, cash prizes and potential collaboration opportunities within Z’s content ecosystem across digital, television and theatrical formats.

Commenting on the vision behind the initiative, Kartik Mahadev, chief marketing officer, ZEE & ZEE5, said: “India is home to one of the most diverse storytelling cultures in the world, yet access and visibility for emerging filmmakers has often remained fragmented. With the Zee Short Film Contest, we are institutionalizing opportunity at a national scale. By bringing together pathbreaking filmmakers across seven languages on a single platform, we are creating an ecosystem where regional excellence meets national visibility. This is not just a contest it is a strategic step towards strengthening India’s creative pipeline and building the next generation of storytellers who will define the future of Indian cinema.”

Sharing their encouragement for aspiring filmmakers, Anurag Kashyap said: “A short film got me my first feature. This is your chance to fulfil your dream of being a filmmaker.” Srijit Mukherji said: “Filmmaking is always a matter of the heart. Follow your heart and your mind will show you the way through the obstacles.” Lijo Jose Pellissery said: “If you believe you are a filmmaker, the door is open. Come, make a short to make it big.” Nag Ashwin said: “The film industry is more than a world of dreams, it’s a world of stories. Showcase your talent to the world.” Hemanth Rao said: “Love for cinema is a disease that never gets cured. Is there a story within you that’s haunting you? Share it with everyone. Register for the Zee Short Film Contest and submit your short film.” Ravi Jadhav said: “Talent, passion and vision are what matter most in filmmaking. If you have them, this contest is for you.” Samuthirakani added: “Send your short film and seize a golden chance to showcase your talent before the country’s renowned directors. We’re ready. Are you?”

The contest will accept entries nationwide, with further details available through Z’s official platforms.