Zee announces the launch of Cinema2Home service

‘Zee Plex’ will let consumers watch their favourite blockbuster releases from the comfort of their homes at an attractive price point.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), one of India’s leading content companies, has announced the launch of ‘Zee Plex’. It's a Cinema2Home (C2H) service on television and digital platforms.
With this new offering, consumers will now be able to watch their favourite blockbuster releases from the comfort of their homes at an attractive price point (per film).
This is a new movie distribution model through which ZEEL intends to enhance the overall commercial ecosystem for film producers. They (the producers) will now be able to present their creative work to a wider range of audiences on established entertainment platforms.
Speaking about this new initiative, Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, said in a statement, “We are very excited to bring this new offering to all the movie buffs across India and around the globe. While we all love to catch the latest movies at the nearest theatres, we sensed the need for a solution like Zee Plex, which gives the consumers flexibility and convenience, to catch their favourite films in the comfort of their homes, along with friends and family. We have received great interest from producers and are looking forward to release a strong slate of blockbusters across languages.”
Atul Das, chief revenue officer – affiliate sales, ZEEL, added, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Zee Plex, a first of its kind service for movie lovers. This would be available in India from October 2 (also the company's foundation day) as a pay per view service to subscribers of leading distribution platforms like Dish D2h, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. We believe Zee Plex will provide another opportunity for our partners to offer a unique and pioneering service to their consumers across different languages. We very much look forward to developing this opportunity in the coming years.”
ZEEL has partnered with leading television distribution platforms in India and has also established strategic alliances with distribution partners in international markets. Zee Plex, as a C2H service, will also be available on (OTT platform) ZEE5 globally.