Zee Bharat now presents itself in a new style

Zee Media presents 'ZEE Bharat,' a fusion of news and culture officially unveiled on January 22, 2024, to ignite news with India's spirit. This channel aims to blend storytelling with a celebration of India's cultural richness and diversity.
ZEE Bharat aims to stand out as a platform that offers a fresh, distinctly Indian perspective. More than just a news source, its commitment is to amplify the unheard voices of rural India, to provide a platform for those who truly represent the diverse fabric of the nation.
The channel introduces energetic line-up of anchors and a rejuvenated look to embody a dynamic approach to news delivery, investigative reporting and impactful stories that goes beyond information dissemination.
Its visual identity marked by vibrant colors, sleek graphics, and contemporary set design is crafted to serve as a mirror reflecting India's cultural heritage, merging with the nation's forward-thinking spirit. It encapsulates the vibrancy and essence of India, to set unprecedented standards in news presentation.
Abhay Ojha, CEO, Zee Media, expresses his excitement about the launch, stating, "With 'ZEE Bharat,' we transcend the conventional boundaries of news. It's not merely a medium; it's a vibrant platform beckoning audiences to embark on a refreshing, distinctly Indian news journey. Brace yourselves for an exhilarating exploration where news intertwines seamlessly with the celebration of our nation's rich cultural tapestry and diversity."
Mona Jain, chief revenue officer, Zee Media,highlighted, "ZEE Bharat transcends conventional news channels; it's an immersive experience that mirrors the cultural richness and pride of our country. Advertisers can now join us in this celebration, forging connections with audiences who seek more than just information – they seek an emotional connection with their heritage."
