Zee Bharat now presents itself in a new style

Abhay Ojha, CEO, Zee Media, expresses his excitement about the launch, stating, "With 'ZEE Bharat,' we transcend the conventional boundaries of news. It's not merely a medium; it's a vibrant platform beckoning audiences to embark on a refreshing, distinctly Indian news journey. Brace yourselves for an exhilarating exploration where news intertwines seamlessly with the celebration of our nation's rich cultural tapestry and diversity."