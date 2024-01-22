Zee Business launches 'Tezi Ki Guarantee' ahead of Union Budget

It is set to be telecasted all through January up to February 1, 2024.
In anticipation of India's Union Budget, Zee Business is set to launch a special programming series revolving around the theme ‘Tezi Ki Guarantee’. The Union Budget, positioned as a catalyst for economic growth, is loaded with promises and challenges.
It aims to dissect the fiscal stimuli, infrastructure investments, and targeted reforms proposed in the Union Budget, shedding light on their potential impact on key sectors crucial for long-term prosperity.
The programming will include shows aiming to demystify the intricacies through a series of shows, each focusing on key aspects of the budget. It also seeks to provide viewers with a comprehensive understanding of the economic trajectory that will follow in the upcoming financial year.
This programming will feature conversations, discussions, and expert opinions from a panel on the Union Budget. Anil Singhvi, managing editor, Zee Business, said, "This series is not merely about disseminating information; it is an editorial endeavour to empower our viewers with a profound understanding of the economic forces at play, ensuring they navigate the financial terrain with confidence and insight."
Madhu Soman, chief business officer, Zee Business and WION, further highlighted, "In an era where information is key, 'Tezi Ki Guarantee' goes beyond traditional programming. Through this special budget programming series, we pledge to empower viewers with deep insights, meticulously dissecting intricate policies and forecasting their impact."