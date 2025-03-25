Expect 15-18 sponsors like in previous years: Ashish Sehgal on Zee Cine Awards

Award shows are not the force they were 20 years ago. In a world where diverse content keeps us more distracted than entertained, how does this once must-watch media property stay relevant and attract sponsors to generate money?

These were the questions going through the mind of yours truly before speaking to Ashish Sehgal, Zee Entertainment Enterprise's chief growth officer, about the 23rd Zee Cine Awards (ZCA) that is set to take place on May 17, 2025, in Mumbai.

“In the last two years, overall television consumption in terms of inventory may have gone down, but marquee events like ZCA still have demand,” says Sehgal, adding that it is only because they offer “top-level content”.

He believes the rub-off brands enjoy through such an event is unparalleled, which they simply cannot experience through advertisements. Maruti Suzuki is the presenting sponsor, HELL is the energy drink partner of the awards show.

Sehgal believes a lot more brands will sign up as the awards night nears. “We get close to 15 to 18 sponsors every year, and we expect them to repeat this year.” Ask about the type of brands, and he mentions: “FMCG, beauty, real estate, and BFSI.”

Many moons ago, the first half of the year meant a series of awards shows, which many would note down on their calendars and then watch all of them with their families. Brands, of course, took notice and advertised with glee.

Today, the same awards are available on television and video streaming services. Does that influence a potential advertiser? Because, unlike in the past, anybody can watch a particular year’s show at the click of a mouse button or a few taps on the screen?

Sehgal says the availability of multiple screens - ZCA will be screened simultaneously on television and ZEE5 - has only enhanced the need for such content because “such content has traction on each platform”. He talks of short videos on social media, BTS content on digital media, and long-form stuff on television.

Staying with diverse and innovative content forms, the conversation moved to in-event innovations to keep the viewer hooked; it’s paramount at a time when the average user is more distracted than engaged. ZCA will double down on innovations and eye-catching activities.

Yes, the expected performances from stars are there; the other is Maruti Suzuki using the awards show to launch a new model.

“The omni-channel options help us amplify the overall content. Earlier, we used to be tight about the content we made for television; today, we have the liberty to create a lot of surround content,” says Sehgal.