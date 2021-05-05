ZEE Digital crosses 300 million Monthly Active Users

ZEE Digital CEO, Rohit Chadda commented, “During the past two years, our entire effort has been focused towards catering to the 450+ million news & entertainment internet audiencein India and the results are here for all to see. The future of digital content lies in 3Vs - Video, Vernacular (Languages) and Voice and that’s what our focus has been.Bringing videos to the forefront on the product along with setting up strong video infrastructure has helped us grow from 200 million video views in FY19 to over 2.5 billion video views in FY21. During the 2020 lockdown, we launched OTT apps for Zee News to capitalize on the increased adoption of OTTs.We launched 8 broadcast brands on digital and launched 3 new regional languages - Odia, Punjabi and Urdu on digital to penetrate these markets in depth.As a result, we’ve seen a very strong growth from Video and Vernacular both and intend to continue to focus on the same in the near future.”