Zee Digital rebrands itself as IndiaDotcom Digital

IDPL has implemented technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Zee Digital, one of India’s largest digital entities, has rebranded itself to IndiaDotcom Digital (IDPL) with a new logo, to redefine a host of Infinite Possibilities. It unveiled the new brand identity and fresh look through a short video on social media, thus symbolizing a well-thought manifestation of its relentless drive for innovation, excellence, empowerment, and growth.

The media Industry has been evolving with new-age innovative technology. To match the increasing demand of its viewers/readers, IDPL looks forward to converting into a technology-centric organization by investing in high-end technology, encouraging product talent & vibrancy, and boosting the entrepreneurial spirit. IDPL has implemented technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Speaking about the brand rebranding, Devadas Krishnan, CEO – IDPL says, “The new avatar of IDPL is a step forward towards encouraging innovation and adopting a tech-driven approach as per the market demand of the present day and age. As a brand, we are fast-paced, and encourage our employees to upskill and enhance their knowledge through an in-depth understanding of how content is consumed by our viewers/ readers. We look forward to attracting the best tech, product, and marketing talent in the industry. “

Furthermore, keeping in line with Zee group’s employee-friendly culture, IndiaDotcom Digital offers its employees the option to work onsite, remote, and hybrid. IDPL has also successfully initiated employee-friendly practices such as an in-house gym and library, crèch for working parents, and a ‘Well done’ initiative - where team members’ efforts are appreciated and rewarded by the company on the spot. This enables a better work-life balance and well-being of its workforce and encourages a collaborative culture of healthy employee relations.

