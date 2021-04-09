ZEE Entertainment launches Marathi movie channel Zee Chitramandir for the Free Dish market

Commenting on the launch, Amit Shah, Cluster Head – North, West & Premium Channels, ZEE said, “Customer centricity has been the heart and soul of everything that we do at ZEE. Whether it’s through our popular TV shows or extraordinary movies from the Zee Studios portfolio, our strong storytelling across platforms has been instrumental in strengthening ZEE’s equity in each and every aspect of Maharashtra. ZEE’s Marathi portfolio features strong content brands that have become a part of our consumer’s day to day life, whether it is our GECs – Zee Marathi and Zee Yuva, or our leading movie channel Zee Talkies capturing 50%+ market share or our recent launch Zee Vajwa for the Marathi Music viewer. The launch of Zee Chitramandir will further enhance our offering to the Marathi audiences, with the cluster covering 70% reach in the market. With the largest and richest movie catalogue in the category, Zee Chitramandir will entertain audiences with the best of never seen before movie titles offering quality entertainment to the audiences in their native language.”