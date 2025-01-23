Zee Entertainment Q3 results: Net profit surges 180% YoY to Rs 164 crore

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited has reported a substantial 179.7 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25, reaching Rs 163.6 crore compared to Rs 58.5 crore in the same period last year.

Advertisment

The media company experienced a notable 8.4 percent decline in consolidated revenue from operations, dropping to Rs 940.6 crore from Rs 1,027.4 crore in the previous corresponding quarter. Despite this setback, the company demonstrated resilience in key operational areas.

Advertising revenue witnessed an 8.4 percent decrease, attributed to reduced spending by fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies. However, subscription revenue showed positive momentum, increasing by 7 percent to Rs 982.5 crore, driven by both linear subscriptions and growth from the ZEE5 streaming service.

Internationally, the company's advertising revenue stood at Rs 60 crore, with subscription revenue reaching Rs 86.6 crore. The network's market share slightly declined to 16.9 percent, with weekly reach marginally reducing from 75.7 crore to 74.6 crore.