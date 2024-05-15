ZEE Entertainment set to air DP World ILT20 season 3 live on TV and ZEE5 starting January 11, 2025

Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer – Ad Sales, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, “Zee is delighted to present DP World ILT20 3rd season and promises an electrifying experience to cricket fans in India and around the world. With the world's finest players, iconic stadiums, and infrastructure and six leading sporting franchises, our goal is to build upon the previous year's success, further solidifying the league's stature as one of the most-widely followed cricket events in the world. In our pursuit to grow the market, we are continuously exploring innovative ways to enhance the fan experience, making it more interactive, immersive, and engaging. We are collaborating with cutting-edge technologies and creating new avenues for cricket enthusiasts to connect with the sport. As we embark on this exciting new season, our goal is to ensure that this truly-global league becomes more accessible to viewers worldwide.”