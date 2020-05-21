ZEE Entertainment stays ahead of the industry in keeping consumers entertained & well-informed

ZEE’s LIVE Entertainment vertical which has always strived to deliver larger than life performances for its audiences, embraced the digital platforms to ensure that its consumers continued to remain entertained amidst the lockdown. Transforming its on-ground flagship IP – Supermoon, to Supermoon Live to Home, ZEE LIVE offered a fresh dose of engaging content for its audience. Streaming LIVE on the OTT platform ZEE5, Supermoon Live to Home offers the best of Music and Comedy across the Nation and worldwide. Starting 23rd May 2020, ZEE LIVE is all set to present 12 weeks of original content with engaging acts of over 24 renowned artists and bands including Bickram Ghosh, Palash Sen, Sahil Khattar, Varun Thakur, Mame Khan, Parkirama and more.

ZEE Music Company, the music vertical of the Company is geared up to add over 1000 songs to its catalogue this year despite the lockdown phase. During the lockdown phase itself, the vertical has released over 120 songs, which is by far, the largest output by any label in the Indian Music Industry. ZEE Music entertains over 54.9 Mn subscribers on YouTube.