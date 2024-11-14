Zee Entertainment UK launches &TV on Samsung TV Plus

Zee Entertainment UK is expanding its reach in the UK and Europe with the launch of its new channel, &TV, on Samsung TV Plus. This follows the introduction of Zee One in Germany, Zee World English, and Zee Magic in France.

&TV becomes the first Hindi entertainment channel on Samsung TV Plus in the UK, catering to the country's 5 million South Asian population. This launch follows Zee One’s debut in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria in September 2023.

&TV will feature popular shows like Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain, Atal, Begusarai, Tere Bin, and Ghar Ek Mandir, all with English subtitles. These programs are designed to connect with the British Asian audience, reflecting relatable themes and cultural nuances. This addition to Samsung TV Plus aims to deepen ties with British Asian viewers, bringing Indian entertainment to a broader audience.

Stuart Pearson, UK Lead, Content Acquisition at Samsung TV Plus, said,” We are thrilled to introduce &TV to Samsung TV Plus in the UK. This exciting addition brings countless hours of Bollywood-centric content to viewers in the region. Our partnership with Zee is built on robust fundamentals of audience engagement, and we are delighted to continue this successful collaboration.

Ashok Namboodiri, Chief Business Officer – International Business, expressed his excitement, saying, "We are absolutely delighted to announce the launch of our new channel, marking the first Hindi language channel on Samsung TV Plus. This incredible collaboration allows us to bring even more of our engaging and popular content to viewers in the UK. Following the successful launches of three other channels in the UK and Europe, this partnership with Samsung TV Plus is truly remarkable and an exciting milestone for us."