Zee Entertainment UK launches Zee TV on Samsung TV Plus with live German, Austria & Switzerland

Zee Entertainment UK has launched its flagship Hindi general entertainment channel, Zee TV, as a live FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The launch marks the first time Zee TV will be available in the region with round-the-clock German subtitles, allowing German-speaking audiences to access the channel’s programming alongside South Asian viewers. Content available on the channel includes dramas, reality formats and family entertainment.

The move expands Zee’s distribution across Europe and adds to its existing presence through Zee One and Zee5, which are already available in the region. The availability of German subtitles is intended to widen access beyond South Asian audiences and reduce language barriers for second- and third-generation viewers.

Samsung TV Plus is Samsung’s free, ad-supported streaming service, offering live channels and on-demand content without a subscription across Samsung TVs, Galaxy devices and Smart Monitors.

Amit Goenka, president, International and Digital Businesses, Zee Entertainment, said:

“Zee TV Germany is a flagship launch and a defining moment in our global journey to make entertainment truly borderless. This kind of move is not just unprecedented, it’s essential to meet viewers where they are. By going live on Samsung TV Plus with 24/7 German subtitles, we are breaking language barriers and setting a new international benchmark for FAST streaming. As a content and tech media powerhouse, we will continue to reach our audiences in every possible way, accessible, and innovative. This is about creating cultural bridges, leading the FAST revolution, and shaping the future of global entertainment with global partners in technology – Samsung.”

Benedict Frey, country lead DACH + BeNeLux at Samsung TV Plus said: "We are excited to continue our partnership with Zee Entertainment to grow our content offering in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland with the launch of flagship Zee TV on Samsung TV Plus. This addition strengthens our existing portfolio of Zee channels already available on the platform and brings even more premium South Asian entertainment to our customers. Making this content accessible with live German subtitles is a meaningful step in serving diverse audiences across the region and enriching the viewing experience for all.”

Zee TV is now available to viewers in Germany on Samsung TV Plus on channel number 4210. The channel becomes Zee’s ninth television offering in Europe, adding to its linear and FAST channel portfolio in the region.