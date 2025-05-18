ZEE Entertainment unveils new brand identity, aims for tech-driven future

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) has unveiled a new brand identity, positioning itself as a content and technology powerhouse. The announcement was made at the ZEE Cine Awards 2025, where the company highlighted its focus on combining content creation and technology to drive growth.

The new identity introduces a dynamic brand universe representing ZEE's vision for the future, blending its rich legacy with cutting-edge technology. The company has also articulated a new brand promise, "Yours Truly, Z," aimed at strengthening its connection with consumers and stakeholders.

The rebranding is part of ZEE’s broader strategy to strengthen performance and profitability. It plans to identify value-driven opportunities, enhance technological integration, and maintain a sharp focus on consumer engagement.

The brand ethos will be expanded globally in multiple languages, reflecting ZEE's international reach with a strong Indian identity.

ZEE CEO Punit Goenka said, “The new look envisioned for the Company is futuristic, dynamic and agile; which is a firm representation of our team’s capabilities to capitalize on the emerging opportunities. It also reflects our commitment to embrace emerging technologies to enhance the overall consumer experience. The new brand universe underscores our bold spirit and resolve to remain agile and adaptive in a fast-evolving landscape. Our brand promise of ‘Yours Truly, Z’ reflects the Company’s consumer-centric approach and its commitment to consistently deliver meaningful entertainment experiences.”

The brand's core pillars include a commitment to enriching lives through meaningful entertainment, a vision of creating positive change, and a mission to consistently deliver value to stakeholders. The new brand architecture will roll out across all ZEE channels and platforms on June 8, 2025.

As part of this transformation, ZEE aims to leverage technology across content creation, distribution, and monetisation, setting a clear course for future growth in the media and entertainment sector.