Zee enters regional music space with the launch of 'Zee Vajwa'

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has announced its entry into the regional music space with the launch of its Marathi music channel – Zee Vajwa. The network boasts of an undisputed leadership in the Maharashtra market with Zee Marathi, Zee Yuva and Zee Talkies capturing 57%* viewership share.
The brand believes in seizing every moment and living life to the fullest. Our purpose is to dial up each moment, thus providing a mono to dolby experience for the Marathi youth because ‘Kshaan Zingaat tar life Zingaat!’. This is aptly captured in our tagline – Zee Vajwa, Kshann Gaajwa.
The channel promise will be brought alive through the content offering of 3000+ playlists and a music++ experience for the viewer with many category firsts that amplify moments & create various mahauls through the day.
Speaking on the launch, Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer, ZEEL said, “As an organization, we have gained in both viewership & revenue due to our diverse portfolio across markets. And, believe in constantly strengthening our product portfolio keeping the customer at the centre thereby adding value to all our stakeholders. Our dominant position across markets echoes our customer-centricity. Our growing viewership and revenue share in Maharashtra is a reflection of our successful journey so far. Our objective has always been to provide holistic surround to our consumer/customer & in Maharashtra, with Zee Vajwa, we see an opportunity for us to not only strengthen our Music cluster but further gain viewership/revenue shares as well. We are excited to dial up the impact for advertisers this festive period.”
Commenting on the much-awaited launch of its first regional music channel, Prathyusha Agarwal, chief consumer officer, ZEEL said, “We win hearts across many Bharats by creating content brands that are deeply rooted in culture. All 4 regional channels that we launched last year broke into the top 3 in their respective categories within their launch month, with Zee Biskope rising to no. 1, and Zee Picchar & Zee Punjabi in the top 2*. We are the undisputed leader in Maharashtra with our GEC and movie channels and the launch of Zee Vajwa will be a celebration of our intrinsic bond with every Maharashtrian family, through music. Music on TV is perceived to play a passive background role in the consumer’s life. But in a country like India, a song becomes a chartbuster when it becomes an integral part of a celebration – such as Ganpati Visarjan, sangeet ceremony, etc. Music becomes an active way to enjoy, express and celebrate, creating an amplified mahaul (ambience). This externalized and shared culture of music is at the core of Zee’s music channel positioning. With Zee Vajwa we promise to dial up every moment for our viewers with a music++ experience, so that they live life to the fullest.”
Vishnu Shankar, business cluster head, &TV and music cluster, ZEEL said, “We are extremely pleased to announce the launch of our first regional music channel, Zee Vajwa. Besides strengthening our regional portfolio, it is a great opportunity for us at ZEEL to offer content that connects so deeply with our consumers.
Music has always been deeply ingrained in our Indian way of life and its traditions. To be able to offer a platform which allows our viewers to enjoy and connect over music that resonates with their specific culture and values, is deeply gratifying.”
ZEE Vajwa will have an immersive visual experience never seen before in the regional music category with a design world inspired by the ‘volume dial’ that aptly brings alive our promise of ‘amplifying every moment’. Each element of the design – colors, characters, music symbols and our sonic identity have been created to ensure a deep seeded connect with the youth while being culturally relevant.
The channel will have a stellar programming line-up which will include 3000+ music playlists created with a strong library of songs. One of the key differentiators would be experiential music slots with several category firsts which will truly amplify the moment for the audiences. The Marathi viewer is extremely proud of their culture and the channel will celebrate it by giving the youth a platform to voice their opinions and be heard. A category first, Zee Vajwa will also have a non-fiction show in the comedy genre.