Zee enters regional music space with the launch of 'Zee Vajwa'

Vishnu Shankar, business cluster head, &TV and music cluster, ZEEL said, “We are extremely pleased to announce the launch of our first regional music channel, Zee Vajwa. Besides strengthening our regional portfolio, it is a great opportunity for us at ZEEL to offer content that connects so deeply with our consumers.

Music has always been deeply ingrained in our Indian way of life and its traditions. To be able to offer a platform which allows our viewers to enjoy and connect over music that resonates with their specific culture and values, is deeply gratifying.”