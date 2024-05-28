Zee Marathi undergoes transformation; redefines content and brand identity

The chief content officer of Zee Marathi and Zee Kannada, Raghavendra Hunsur, expressed, “Our commitment to ground-breaking content shines through our recent successes. 'Jau Bai Gavat' marked a pioneering move into the Marathi space, resonating deeply with viewers. By strategically scheduling 7 days of original fiction during IPL, we not only boosted viewership but also stood out in the industry. Our prime-time content line-up refresh has kicked off with 4 launches in FY24- Q4 - 'Paaru', 'Shiva', 'Navri Mile Hitler La', and 'Punha Kartavya Aahe' and they have received great buzz and audience response. On the back of the refresh, we are excited to announce 2 more new shows 'Lakhat Ek Amcha Dada' and 'Drama Juniors', promising a fresh and diverse viewing experience."