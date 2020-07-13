Zee marks return of fresh episodes with #13thKiTayyari campaign

Featuring top brand advertisers, the campaign pointed out how these goods were the best partner to the fresh content on Zee.
Celebrating the spirit of solidarity and the joy of being back, Media & Entertainment powerhouse Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) has announced its content comeback via an innovative partnership with leading CPG brands. ZEE collaborated with leading brands - Nestle Maggi, Amul Lassi, PepsiCo, Red Label, Cadbury Dairy Milk, ITC Dark Fantasy to gear up the nation for the 13th of July, the date of its daily content comeback on Zee TV. 4 other HSM channels, & TV(HGEC), Zee Marathi, Zee Yuva (MGEC) and Zee Punjabi (PGEC) are also making their daily content comeback on the same day.
With a massive outdoor teaser campaign, people took to social media channels wondering what the #13thkitTaiyyari was about. The banter between the brands on Twitter left people even more curious on why they should be stocking up for the 13th with many more brands and companies jumping into the fray building up the excitement for the D-Day. TV has always been the Greatest Common Unifier and with this teaser campaign, ZEE has again brought together some of India’s most loved brands in an extraordinary partnership celebrating the coming together of viewers, partners and our fresh episodes with the promise, #BanegiBaatSaathSaath.
The #BanegiBaatSaathSaath promise has been rolled out across media and to all of ZEE’s partners along with a film, which is an ode to the entire TV industry coming together to entertain its viewers. ZEE strongly believes that the challenges we all faced in the first half of 2020 are just like a twist in the tale before the interval and when we all rally together we can achieve the impossible and create an extraordinary second half.
“Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Consumer Officer, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited said, “With the resumption of production, we are excited to bring fresh content for our consumers. The last three months have caused a significant stir amongst the mood of the nation. People are increasingly investing time in entertainment to cope with the uncertainty prevailing around. TV has been the greatest common unifier and respite in this lockdown and as content creators, we acknowledge that it is a huge responsibility we carry. For us, understanding the pulse of our consumers and customers and delivering delight is an obsession, which is what we are attempting to do both with this campaign and in crafting all our stories for the second half 2020. The stories we bring will aim to uplift the mood of the nation and provide our viewers respite through all that they are going through. Zee has and will always stand by its viewers and all its partners and is looking forward to holding hands and turning on the light at the end of this tunnel and are confident that we will once again provide valuable experiences to our partners and viewers.”
Expressing his views Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Advertisement Revenue, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) said, “With the resurgence of fresh dose of content, we would like to celebrate the spirit of camaraderie with all our stakeholders – cherished viewers & advertisers - to brighten and cheer up with engaging content. Brands will once again have the opportunity to resonate and pave their way into the minds of their consumers in this new environment. At ZEE, we have not only seamlessly weaved stories for brands with relevant influencers & have been at the forefront in creating an integrated platform agnostic solution for our advertisers/brands but ensured that they are part of our communication as well. This has led us to partner with our brands in unique ways and create value for them and #13kitaiyyari is another testimony to the power of partnerships, more importantly brand partners are integral part of the communication when we are reconnecting with our consumer.”
With a three-month long wait, viewers have been eager to see some of their cherished stories and characters coming back with their daily dose of fresh episodes. A lot of the storylines will come back to induce a sense of positivity and bring back strong heroes that people turn to for companionship. A collective force of 5000+ people have come together to bring 100+ fresh stories, every day in 11 languages, which take inspiration from the consumer sentiment and echo their anticipations. While channels like Zee Bangla, Zee Kannada, Zee Sarthak, Zee Keralam, Zee Telugu have already started and are entertaining viewers in regional markets delivering around 100+ hours of content per week, the 4 HSM channels – Zee TV, &TV, Zee Marathi and Zee Punjabi go live on 13th July. With a strong understanding of the entertainment preferences of the consumer and keeping their evolving needs at the fore, the channels are returning with a diverse mix of content which caters to the entire family.
The philosophy of Banegi Baat Saath Saath brought together our viewers and partners in a one-of-a-kind initiative where we partnered with 6 leading brands and asked consumers to stock up and do #13thkiTaiyyari. In partnership with Publicis Worldwide India, the #13thkitaiyyari campaign panned out in two phases. The first phase created intrigue when 6 leading CPG brands asked people to stock up via billboards in Mumbai and Delhi that led to a high buzz on ground as well as piqued curiosity on digital as everyone took to social media to figure what 13th July was about. It was later revealed that the brands had partnered with ZEE asking consumers to stock up as they would serve as a perfect accompaniment to families watching all their favourite shows resuming on ZEE.
Talking about the core thought of Banegi Baat Saath Saath, Sagar Kapoor, CCO, Lowe Lintas said “We want to reinforce the power of unity and remind everyone that if we come together we can conquer any barrier. The film made for Banegi Baat Saath Saath is a tribute to the industry’s resilience and its commitment to entertain the vast audience it caters to. The message we want to reverberate is that of hope in sight and encourages everyone to rally together to craft a better second half as we come back from the very short interval!”
Srija Chatterjee, Managing Director , Publicis Worldwide India added, “While we were preparing for the big come back Zee TV campaign, we had this germ of an idea, it was all about bringing multiple brands together to co-create cheer and tremendous excitement, as we know that our dear Zee TV viewers are indeed eagerly waiting for their favourite shows to come back with fresh episodes. We developed #13thKiTayyari and this was a testament of true collaboration between the ZEE team who got in touch with the brands and the Publicis team who delivered this campaign from start to finish in a matter of just 3 days. This is probably the first time that so many brands were coming together in one campaign. We are elated over the chatter on this campaign… goes to show that we achieved what we set out to do - Go ahead and tune in on 13th of July to enjoy Naye Kisse – naye Episodes of their favourite shows on Zee TV.”
Atul Shrivastava, CEO, Laqshya Media said, “We are thrilled to partner with ZEE for their comeback announcement. The power of the outdoor medium with the might of the partner brands and the ZEE network created tremendous buzz on ground around the campaign. The message of solidarity from ZEE resonates with the partners and viewers alike and we look forward to more fruitful associations through the coming half of the year”