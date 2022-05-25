Zee Media FY22 results: revenue up 33.6% to Rs 866.86 crore

The growth rides on the double digit rise of ad revenue at 36.4 per cent.
Zee Media Corporation has witnessed a 33.6 per cent increase in its operating revenue this fiscal. It has risen from Rs 649 crore last fiscal to Rs 866.8 crore. Meanwhile, it incurred expenditure of Rs 613.2 crore, a 42.2 per cent increase from last fiscal's Rs 431.2 crore.
While the ad revenue increased by 36.4 per cent from Rs 603 crore to Rs 822.6 crore, the subscription revenue declined by 3.4 per cent, Rs 39.8 crore to Rs 38.49 crore, and revenue from other sales and services declined by 7 per cent, from Rs 6.1 crore to Rs 5.7 crore.
Operating costs were up 49.4 per cent from Rs 86.6 crore to Rs 129.4 crore. Employee benefits expenses rose 31.5 per cent from Rs 167.3 crore to Rs 219.9 crore. Marketing, Distribution, and Business Promotion Expenses also saw a 35.1 per cent hike from Rs 61.1 crore to Rs 82.6 crore.
The company reported a net loss of Rs 117.7 crore against a net profit of Rs 75.74 crore. Operating profit increased 16.4 per cent to Rs 253.6 crore compared to Rs 217.8 crore.
The operating revenue has risen to Rs 247.73 crore, a 35.4 per cent rise since the corresponding quarter’s Rs 182.93 crore. The operating expenditure has increased to Rs 189.13 crore in the same time, a 54.1 per cent rise from Rs 122.73 crore in Q4FY21 .
Zee Media’s EBITDA dipped marginally by 2.7% to Rs 58.6 crore in Q4FY22 from Rs 60.2 crore in Q4FY21.
Zee Media includes 14 television channels, four digital channels and 17 digital properties.