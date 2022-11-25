Zee Media reimagines Zee Hindustan

ZMCL will diversify its current bouquet of content by introducing a new documentary channel in the near future along with multi-format factual content.
Zee Media Corporation has announced overall restructuring of Zee Hindustan, one of its flagship channels.
The brand is being re-imagined to meet the ever-evolving changes in consumer preference for content, with the group envisioning a whole new approach to connect its content to its audience where they are.
Keeping in line with its strategy, ZMCL will diversify its current bouquet of content by introducing a new documentary channel in the near future along with multi-format factual content that resonates across segments.
ZMCL will address the need gap with channels focused exclusively on delivering timely regional news.
The brand offers specially curated programming that caters beyond politics and debates by including shows on crime, lifestyle, health etc.