Zee Media reports widening net loss of ₹30.7 crore in Q2, revenues down 22% YoY

Zee Media has reported its financial results for the July-September quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24). The company's net loss in this quarter was ₹30.7 crore, compared to ₹12.08 crore in the same period the previous year. Revenues from operations for Q2FY24 were ₹151.5 crore, a 22% decrease from ₹194.7 crore in Q2FY23.