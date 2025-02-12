Zee Media revenue declines 4.7% YoY in Q3 FY25

Zee Media Corporation (ZMCL) reported total revenue of Rs 159.4 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, reflecting a 4.7% year-on-year (YoY) decline from Rs 167.3 crore in Q3 FY24. However, on a sequential basis, the company posted a robust 22% revenue growth compared to Rs 130.7 crore in Q2 FY25.

The media conglomerate also reported a significant improvement in its financial performance, narrowing its losses. In Q3 FY25, Zee Media posted an operating profit (EBITDA) of Rs 6.49 crore, a substantial recovery from the Rs 31.4 crore loss in the previous quarter and Rs 25.4 crore loss in the corresponding period last year. The EBITDA improvement stands at 125.5% YoY.

The company’s advertising revenue stood at Rs 148.4 crore, marking a 5.5% decline YoY but a 24.5% increase sequentially. Subscription revenue, on the other hand, grew 8.3% YoY to Rs 10.96 crore.

Zee Media’s digital segment continued its growth trajectory, achieving 2 billion page views in Q3 FY25, with monthly active users (MAU) reaching 231 million.